Mark Ruffalo is a well-established Hollywood actor who has succeeded in independent and studio biggies due to his versatility. His career began in theater, and then he did television, mostly in minor roles, before transitioning to movies. He is widely known for playing the green guy Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the MCU. He is an eminent personality in Hollywood, and today, we are here with the last five films of Ruffalo and how they faired at the worldwide box office. It is remarkable, with four hits and an above-average flick. Keep scrolling for more.

The actor is recently seen in Robert Pattinson led Mickey 17. He began his acting career in the 90s. Ruffalo gained recognition with Jim Carrey, and Kate Winslet led Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The actor received mainstream appeal with romantic comedies like 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven.

Mark Ruffalo gained critical praise after appearing in David Fincher’s Zodiac. He earned his first Academy Award nomination for The Kids Are All Right for Best Supporting Actor. He is popular as the MCU’s Hulk; however, the role was initially played by Edward Norton. Ruffalo replaced him in The Avengers and has played the part since then.

The Hulk actor won the Emmy for Best Actor for his performance in HBO’s I Know This Much is True. Mark has received multiple Oscar nominations, including for Poor Things, which came out in 2023. His filmography’s last five theatrical releases have gained commendable box office success. Based on the data on Box Office Mojo, we have ranked the last 5 films of the MCU star.

5. Dark Waters (2019) – $23.1 million

4. Poor Things (2023) – $117.6 million

3. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – $855.3 million

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) – $2.05 billion

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

On the professional front, Mark Ruffalo starrer Mickey 17, led by Robert Pattinson and directed by Bong Joon Ho, was released in the US on March 7. It opened with a decent $19.00 million and is performing well in South Korea too. The worldwide cume of the film has hit the $43.70 million mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Wicked Japan Box Office: Registers Biggest Opening For A Live-Action Musical Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News