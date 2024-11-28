The Don franchise is a cornerstone of Bollywood’s action-thriller genre. From Amitabh Bachchan’s unforgettable portrayal of the criminal mastermind to Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic modern-day rendition, the series has been loved by different generations of fans and critics alike. Last year, Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment announced Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh in the titular role.

It has been a topic of much speculation and excitement among fans. Following the success of its predecessors, which starred the King of Bollywood, the announcement of a third installment generated significant buzz in the Bollywood community. However, many fans were left divided on replacing SRK as the face of the franchise. As a result, many were left wondering about the future of this project. However, now Excel Entertainment has silenced the chatter with an official statement.

The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page, says Don 3 Production House

Excel Entertainment made a statement to debunk rumors circulating about the recasting for Don 3. “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page, and the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” an official spokesperson of the production house said in a note, as per News18. The production house has officially stated that “Don 3” is not shelved and is actively developing.

Not only did the note confirm Don 3’s production, but it also offered a glimpse into what fans can expect from the movie. “With the timelines firmly in place, the mandates for Don 3 remain ambitious—delivering a cinematic spectacle that lives up to the franchise’s legacy while setting new benchmarks,” the statement continued.

Ranveer Singh has proven himself a fantastic actor in movies such as Padmaavat and Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahani. While the role was initially made famous by icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, it is safe to assume that Singh will be satisfied with his performance. Kiara Advani will stand opposite him, marking the first time the two actors star together in a film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Jhoothi Shraddha Kapoor Joins Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor & We’re Guessing Who Might Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News