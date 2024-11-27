The king is back to roar, and Shah Rukh Khan also ensures audiences get a glimpse into his journey! This year’s biggest and most anticipated family entertainer, Mufasa: The Lion King, has captivated fans with its stellar voice cast in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Delving into the inspiring journey of Mufasa’s rise as the jungle king, Shah Rukh Khan, who is voicing Mufasa in the Hindi version, shares a unique glimpse of his profound connection with this iconic character.

In the newly released video, Shah Rukh Khan narrates the story of Mufasa, a tale of hardship, perseverance, and triumph, echoing his inspiring journey to becoming one of India’s most beloved superstars. Just as Mufasa rose above challenges to claim his rightful place as a leader, Shah Rukh Khan’s hard work and determination have cemented his legacy as the true Badshah of Indian cinema.

Get ready to experience the rise of the legendary king, brought to life through the iconic voice of Shah Rukh Khan, along with your entire family!

About the Film

“Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits. Barry Jenkins directs the all-new feature film.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in Indian cinemas on 20th December 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

