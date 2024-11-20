Mufasa: The Lion King’s final Hindi trailer has finally dropped, and it is filled with adventures and Shah Rukh Khan’s enigmatic voice-over acting. The prequel story is exactly one month away from releasing in the theatres, and the new trailer gives a deeper insight into the film and what to expect from it. Scroll below for the deets.

About the trailer –

It is a two-minute trailer that starts with Timon and Pumbaa speaking with Rafiki. The song Hakuna Matata pops up, and the fun duo adds a twist by changing it to Hakuna Mufasa. Rafiki tells a story to Kiara, about Mufasa and Taka.

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer showcases the young cub drifting in water as he gets discovered by Taka, another young lion cub who introduces Mufasa to the ways of royal pride. Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest AbRam perfectly embodied the young and mature Mufasa. It will be a treat to hear them in the feature film. This final trailer focuses more on Taka, his bond, and how it grows deeply.

What do we think of the trailer?

Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon and a huge star in the country. He also voiced the character in the 2019 animated movie. It is exciting to hear his voice in this origin story, and he will have a more prominent role in this upcoming movie. Also, AbRam as young Mufasa is a treat for SRK fans who enjoy the youngest Khan’s shenanigans in videos and when he is seen with his papa.

The change in Hakuana Matata prepares the audience for the change in story as they embark on the journey to learn about Simba’s father in this movie. The trailer has moments that intrigue us to learn more about the strength between the two brothers from different mothers. Kiros is also shown in the trailer as the leader of the pride of white lions and his own set of plans. The important characters are eminently demonstrated in the trailer, and the Hindi voice cast is doing a commendable job.

Fans Reactions to the trailer –

The fans are excited to hear Shah Rukh Khan in the titular character’s voice and they can’t stop praising the actor as one of the fans wrote, “Uff SRK voice is killing it.. goosebumps mufasa along with Abraham and Aryan..khandan eksath rocks.”

Another said, “Shah Rukh Khan always the king Bollywood and Jungle.”

Followed by one fan saying, “Shah Rukh Khan’s voice gave me goosebumps.”

“Legendary voice of srk,” complimented one fan.

Another called it “Outstanding”.

And “Shahrukh Khan is the king.”

About the movie:

Mufasa: The Lion King is the prequel and sequel to the 2019 movie The Lion King. It was directed by Barry Jenkins and takes place after the events of The Lion King. Rafiki tells the origin story of Taka and Mufasa to Kiara, daughter of Simba, and Nala, granddaughter of Mufasa. It also tells the origin story of the young prince Taka and the orphan Mufasa.

Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to Mufasa, with Aryan Khan returning as Simba once again. AbRam voices young Mufasa, the cub. Sanjay Mishra plays Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade plays Timon, Makarand Deshpande plays Rafiki, and Meiyang Chang plays Taka.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to be released in the theatres on December 20.

Check out the trailer here:

