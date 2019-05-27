Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli SLAMS Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani For “Presenting Women Like Toys”

Kangana Ranaut has been always vocal about things she finds wrong, be it surrounding the popular nepotism debate against Karan Johar or accusing the industry members of treating her wrong at any given point in the past. Now, her manager and sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed Kiara Advani & her upcoming flick, Indoo Ki Jawani for “presenting women as toys”.

The announcement was made by Kiara herself on her Twitter handle about the comedy flick, Indoo Ki Jawaani, which is being produced under Emmay Entertainment. Soon after, various media houses started covering the news and Rangoli quoted one of the tweets and wrote, “How can a film be called Indu ki Jawani? On one hand we talk about woman empowerment and on other hand we present them like toys …. if censor approves this then its a slap on our faces and our future girl children will forever be ashamed of us that we women didn’t stand for ourselevs or them…”

How can a film be called Indu ki Jawani? On one hand we talk about woman empowerment and on other hand we present them like toys ….(contd) https://t.co/vVdHY4XDCF — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 27, 2019

(Contd) …if censor approves this then its a slap on our faces and our future girl children will forever be ashamed of us that we women didn’t stand for ourselevs or them … — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 27, 2019

She further concluded her opinion as she wrote, “Sexist bollywood how do you look your daughters in the eye after making such sexist films #shame”

Sexist bollywood how do you look your daughters in the eye after making such sexist films #shame — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 27, 2019

Kiara will be seen playing the lead role in the movie. “‘Indoo Ki Jawani‘. My first ‘In and As’. So excited to collaborate with Emmay Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar, Ryan Stephen and Abir Sengupta for the first time and it had to be as special as Indoo. We need all your love and support for this one,” Kiara tweeted on Monday.

She can’t wait to get started on the project. Nikkhil Advani says it is a “cracker script” by writer-director Abir Sengupta.

“We had to swipe right (hope I got that right!). Kiara you’re just going to make Indoo come alive,” he tweeted.

Kiara has been on a career roll. Her slate of upcoming films also includes “Good News“, “Kabir Singh“, “Shershaah” and the “Kanchana” remake.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!