Dance India Dance: The Battle Of Champions– Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis & Raftaar Are All Pumped Up!

After the success of six seasons, Zee TV’s dance reality show is all set come up with its 7th season. The show is titled Dance India Dance: The Battle of Champions, which will be judged by Bosco Martis, Raftaar and Bollywood’s begum Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is going to make her TV debut.

The makers of the show have released the promo of it which features Kareena, Bosco and Raftaar. The official handle of Zee TV took to its Instagram handle and captioned it as, “This is IT! The stage is set and the battleground is ready. The most awaited dance battle is about to begin! #DanceKaJungistaan #DIDBattleoftheChampions #DID #Superstar #Season7 #DID7 #finalists.”

Kareena is all dazzled up and she can be seen shaking a leg with her co-judges. Well, it will be interesting to see Bebo judging the show!

On the work front, Kareena is also gearing up for her upcoming film Good News which stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others. She is also shooting for Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

