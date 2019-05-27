After Rape Threat, Anurag Kashyap Lodges FIR Against Narendra Modi’s Follower

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is amongst those celebrities from Bollywood, who has been very vocal against the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, after BJP’s historic victory in Lok Sabha elections, the director shared a congratulating post to Modi but also asked how to deal with his hardcore followers, who threatened him of raping his daughter.

Taking the consideration of a threat on his tweet, Anurag Kashyap registered an FIR against the post in Amboli police station in Mumbai. The complaint got registered under sections 504, 509 of Indian Penal code and 67 of Information Technology Act.

After lodging an FIR, Anurag took to Twitter to thanks Mumbai Police and others who helped him to file the complaint.

He tweeted, “Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for

the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now”.

Anyways I want to thank @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 @Brijeshbsingh for helping me with filing the FIR . Thank you so much for the amazing support and starting the process .Thank you @Dev_Fadnavis and thank you @narendramodi Sir. As a father I am more secure now . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2019

On Modi’s thumping victory, Anurag shared the snapshot of the comment his daughter received from a Modi follower and wrote, “Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter”.

Dear @narendramodi sir. Congratulations on your victory and thank you for the message of inclusiveness. Sir please also tell us how do we deal with these followers of yours who celebrate your victory by threatening my daughter with messages like this for me being your dissenter. pic.twitter.com/jC7jYVBCi8 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 23, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!