Varun Dhawan & girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s wedding is the talk of the town. The actor finally had accepted his relation on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and ever since, rumours regarding their wedding have been igniting. Now, daddy David Dhawan has rubbished all of it, further confirming that there’s no wedding happening, at least this year!

In a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, senior Dhawan has quashed all rumours revealing that Varun has work commitments to fulfill this year. “This news is absolutely bogus. No truth in it at all. My son is shooting for Remo D’Souza’s film. Then he starts shooting for my film. There is no question of a wedding this year. If it happens, it will happen next year, not before that,” he said.

The filmmaker furthermore slammed the media as he said, “They (media) have decided the venue, the month. Abb date bhi wohi decide kar len (now let them decide the date as well). So I can be there on the date decided by them for my son’s wedding.”

But that’s not it, David said that his son would decide his wedding on his own without listening to him! “I would like to see him get married. But you think he will listen to me? He can come anytime and announce he’s getting married. My wife and I have to get up and start preparing,” he said.

Now that the wedding for sure isn’t happening this year, let’s put the rumours to rest.

Meanwhile, Varun & David post the success of Judwaa 2, will reunite for Govinda’s 1995 classic, Coolie No. 1 which was directed by the film-maker himself.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!