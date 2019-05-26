Salman Khan Has The Wackiest Reply Regarding Inshallah’s Shooting Schedule!

Just a few days back, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan treated every one of us with the amazing news of his collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah. After almost two decades, the duo will be working together. This is not all! What made fans go crazy was Salman’s first collaboration with Alia Bhatt in the film. This was like a cherry on the top!

Soon after this announcement happened, it did receive mixed reactions from the audience since Alia is too young to play Salman’s love interest. But then, when Sanjay, Salman and Alia are coming together, we won’t be disappointed that’s for sure.

Even the storyline was revealed recently and it was confirmed that it’s a love story. In the film, Salman Khan will be seen in his 40s and Alia in 20s. The source adds, “Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including the age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey.”

Yesterday, when we met the Dabangg star, we asked him about his schedule and when will he start the film, he said, “Inshallah, inshallah we will start soon.”

Ask him about his excitement for working with Sanjay again after so long, he joked, “It will be fun, there will be lots of fights. Sanjay and I have that… (workwise).”

Well, it will be really interesting to see the trio together and their magic on the big screen. Inshallah’s shooting will reportedly start from September this year and it all set for Eid 2020 release.

