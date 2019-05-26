Salman Khan To Remake Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi In Hindi? The Actor Reveals

Recently, South Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 25th film hit the theatres which is titled Maharshi. The film got an amazing response at the box office and his fans went gaga over it. Just a day before the release, it was being speculated that Salman Khan is going to watch the film with his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva.

According to the reports in IB Times, Salman showed his interest in remaking the Mahesh Babu starrer film in Hindi. It was also being said that the film’s team had arranged a special screening for Salman and team but there was no official confirmation.

Yesterday, when we met the Sultan actor, he expressed his love for south films. Ask him if he watched any south film recently and loved it, he said, “Recently I saw Akhil’s film which was coming out. The name was Taqdeer I think.”

When he was asked about the rumours about him making Mahesh Babu’s Mahrashi remake in Hindi and has he watched the film, he simply denied it. “I haven’t seen Mahesh Babu’s Mahrashi, it just released. I’m not remaking it in Hindi.”

Further, he was also asked if he has watched S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali, he prompted, “Yes I have watched Baahubali, but the second part I haven’t watched it yet. So I don’t know who killed Katappa (laughs).”

He further also joked and said that he is not bothered with the spoilers. “Acha mujhe koi farak nahi padhta (spoilers se). If you tell me the whole story also still I’ll watch it.”

On the work front, Salman is all geared up for his Eid release, Bharat which hits the theatres on June 5th, 2019.

