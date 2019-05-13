Maharshi Box Office Day 4: Mahesh Babu Starrer Is Running Riot Down South!

Maharshi Box Office Day 4: Superstar Mahesh Babu closes in on a half-century at the Box office with his 25th feature film, Maharshi. The superstar’s stardom has got the fans swarming to theatres to watch their favourite. The film opening with 90 percent occupancy on its first Monday is a sign that the film is here to stay.

Collecting 49.13 crores (AP/TG 4 days share) after its opening in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Maharshi gives out a strong social message through the touching performance of Mahesh Babu. The actor has left all sections of the audience impressed with this promising performance with emotions and drama.

Fan’s amazing response has got superstar Mahesh Babu delighted. The 25th film of his remarkable career will be the one to remember for his fans as well as the superstar, himself. The movie is seen climbing the box office ladder at a very fast pace.

After garnering a heartwarming response from the fans for his classic hit ‘Bharat Ane Nenu‘ for his role of the Chief Minister, Mahesh Babu made his fans believe more on if he is was a real character from the film. Following so, now with Maharshi, the actor is receiving immense response from his fans.

Maharshi marks the 25th film of the Superstar’s career and is a very close and special project for him. The film released on 9th May 2019.

