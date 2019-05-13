Siddhant Chaturvedi: Shah Rukh Khan Made Big At The Age Of 26, I Aspire To Do The Same!

Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher is still riding high on the success of Gully Boy. Siddhant Chaturvedi who played the second lead in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh got praised by Amitabh Bachchan after the movie was released and he considers himself lucky to have gotten this opportunity.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror Siddhant told he is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and said, “He made it big at the age of 26, even I aspired to do the same around that age. Like me, he was an outsider… he went on to rule the industry,” Siddhant smiles.

Siddhant who’s 26, has already bagged a role in Zoya Akhtar’s next. Reports have it that it is going to be a sequel to Gully Boy which will only showcase the struggle and journey of MC Sher. He clarified the air and said, “Last I spoke to Zoya, she was planning a sequel. I don’t know anything about the spin-off yet, but yes, people want to know more about MC Sher and if Zoya thinks it’s right way forward, I would love to play him again,” he says.

He doesn’t have many friends in the industry and told Mumbai Mirror that “Ranveer messages once in a blue moon and we chat for a bit. He is a huge star, so it’s whenever he gets time.”

Siddhant comes from a middle-class family and had his own share of struggles. He wants to become a huge movie star but started as a seasoned star. He told Mirror, “Casting directors have often told me only character actors get signed, the main lead is decided. Life is tough, it is near impossible for an outsider to get a dream launch,” he sighs. “Since cinema was changing, I figured that content and character make a star.” Now, he’s also figured that being a superstar comes with limitations because people don’t wish to see you in certain roles. “So, at this point of time, I want to establish myself as a versatile actor.”

On getting the fame he said, “I still go to a stall to buy myself a vada pav, but now, the stall owner asks for a selfie and I can see that all eyes on the street are on me. But this is something I always wanted.”

How sweet! We wish you luck and may you keep getting the female attention like this forever.

