Enough Of ‘Koffee’ As Karan Johar Is Set To Spread ‘Love’ With Netflix! Deets Inside

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s fans got a surprise gift on his 47th birthday on Saturday. Netflix India announced that he will host a dating show on the platform where he will spread a “whole lotta love”.

“This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we’ve decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. ‘What The Love? With Karan Johar’, coming to Netflix,” read a tweet posted by Netflix India.

Karan, who already has a television talk show “Koffee with Karan”, replied to the tweet saying: “Where there’s chemistry, there’s always a way! Can’t wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction.”

The son of Hiroo Johar and veteran filmmaker Yash Johar had made his directorial debut with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998. He later helmed movies like “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…“, “My Name Is Khan” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil“.

Celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sunny Leone showered love on him on social media by describing him as the “love guru” and “the man who redefined romance in India”.

