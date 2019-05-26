Advance Booking Day 3: PM Narendra Modi Is Impressive; India’s Most Wanted Gains Momentum

Advance Booking Day 3: Both PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted off to a slow start at the box office. It was once again Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De which took away the maximum chunk of the audiences. Given the fact that both the new releases were word-of-mouth dependent affair, the need of the hour was to gather momentum at the ticket windows.

Let’s check out how PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted are faring in advance booking trends:

Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi has picked up promisingly on day 3 and is expected to show a boost in evening and night shows. Till now 25-30% shows are registering very good occupancy in advance ticket sales.

India’s Most Wanted too has shown growth with about 15-20% shows filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR is running really good for the Modi biopic with about 35% shows filling at a quick pace.

Arjun Kapoor starrer is fair in the region with about 15% shows filling fast.

Bengaluru

PM Narendra Modi is brilliant across the major multiplexes with 40-45% shows filling fast.

India’s Most Wanted is dull with a countable number of oranges (filling fast shows).

Hyderabad

The City Of Nizams is rocking with a huge 60-65% shows showing really good occupancy (almost full) for Modi biopic.

The city is the best performing one for Arjun Kapoor starrer in terms of occupancy owing to advance ticket sales. About 35-40% shows are filling fast.

Pune, Chennai and Kolkata

PM Narendra Modi is showing good buzz in Pune with about 20% shows filling fast, while India’s Most Wanted is totally dull.

Vivek Oberoi starrer is outstanding in Chennai with a smashing 70-75% filling fast reports. India’s Most Wanted is good with 40-45% oranges.

Kolkata has picked up impressively today with 40-45% shows filling swiftly for the biopic. Arjun’s patriotic thriller is just about decent with 20-25% shows filling fast.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!