Box Office Updates: India’s Most Wanted Has Increase In Footfalls On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi Gains

Box Office Updates: After bringing 2.10 crores on Friday, all eyes were on how India’s Most Wanted sees some jumps on Saturday and Sunday. There were increase in footfalls on Saturday as 3.03 crores came in. While there is an improvement of around 45%, it has to be seen if similar kind of jump takes place on Sunday as well.

Had the film doubled up the collections on Saturday, it would have been even better. Though the makers have ensured good recovery through satellite, digital and music, theatrical collections are always good to gain as well. Hence, one now waits to see how the film does from this point on with 5.13 crores in its kitty so far.

As for PM Narendra Modi, it saw some gains with 3.50 crores* coming in after Friday collections of 2.88 crores. The film is doing better and the trending is decent as well. Again, for the Vivek Oberoi starrer too it would next be about the Sunday jump and then sustenance that comes in from Monday onwards.

The film was not been given much of a chance by many but still it is bringing in some footfalls at least, which is fair enough for the makers. The film has collected 6.38 crores* so far and is better than director Omung Kumar’s last release Bhoomi which had started on a lesser note [2.25 crores] and then not done much over the weekend [7.48 crores] either. Here, PM Narendra Modi would do better than that as it would comfortably go past the 10 crores mark.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

