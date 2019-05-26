Salman Khan: “I Feel Sad That I’ve Not Been Approached To Get Married”

We all know that Bollywood’s Superstar Salman Khan and ‘when will he get married?’ question go hand in hand. In fact, his marriage has become a national concern and time & again he has been asked about it.

Recently, the makers of Bharat released a promo where it can be seen that Katrina Kaif’s character is proposing Salman’s character for marriage. We must say that the promo looks funny and quite real.

So during an interactive session with Salman yesterday, he was asked if any girl has come up to him proposed for marriage and choked him, to which Salman being Salman, he said, “No so far that hasn’t happened. No because I don’t do the candle light dinner (laughs). Jahan candle light dinner aata hai, wahan pe vo sawaal aata hai (laughs). Waise bhi mujhe candle light me khana dikhta hai nahi (Laughs).”

Ask him if feels disappointed that no one has approached him for marriage (which is clearly not true), he said, “Yes I feel really sad that I have not been approached to get married.”

Well, that’s Salman and his humour for us!

He further also revealed about his favourite look from Bharat. Amongst all the looks he dons in the film, his older look looks quite sharp and he looks sexy. Ask him about his favourite, he said, “The character of the older one is awesome. There’s humour, anger, he has the swag, he is khadoos also (smiles).”

Bharat hits the theatres on June 5, 2019.

