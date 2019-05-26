De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 9: Grows On Second Saturday!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 9: After second Friday collections of 3.58 crores, De De Pyaar De showed some growth on Saturday. This was expected too since the Akiv Ali directed film is the kind which had its audiences waiting to step in on a Saturday. As a result, 4.75 crores* more came in.

The film has now collected 69.38 crores* already and after the second weekend is through, the numbers would be in the vicinity of 75 crores. One now waits to see if there would be bigger jump in numbers today, though trend of many films in the last few weeks has shown that after a major jump on Saturday, typically Sunday doesn’t grow on the same lines.

The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer is a success though it would be the 100 Crore Club entry that would establish if it is a clean Hit or whether it would end up settling down as a Semi-hit affair.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!