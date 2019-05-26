India’s Most Wanted Box Office Review: A Great Story With Not So Great Impact!

Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Sudev Nair, Prasanth, Rajesh Sharma

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Producer: Raj Kumar Gupta, Myra Karn, Prasanth Kumar, Sanjeevkumar Nair

Expectations: The film is based on the extremely brave and real-life capture of India’s Osama Yasin Bhatkal. The mission was accomplished without weapons and that’s what makes it one of the most interesting stories ever. The expectations were always good but the film somehow failed to create the necessary hype around it.

Impact: The story is extremely important and a must know but the narrative is where the makers failed. It was their one of the most important jobs and that’s what they lagged mostly.

The story had the potential of being one of the best Indian thrillers ever. However, except for very few moments it fails to give you the right goosebumps and edge of the seat entertainment. The writing is a great blunder here because the thrilling element in the film was just decent when it could’ve been excellent.

You feel the adrenaline in the end but it soon vanishes because as soon as they capture India’s Osama, he stops acting as one. He stops looking a terrorist at all.

If we talk about the performances, Arjun Kapoor has done a good job as the protagonist. Sudev Nair as the antagonist is good too. Others are also fine.

I watched the Saturday evening show in Bhayander and the audience didn’t look as much hooked to the film as required.

Box Office Prospects: The film has started on a poor note at the Box Office and the Saturday jump is also not any extraordinary. The film will struggle o touch even 20 crores mark at the Box Office. It will most probably do a lifetime business of 15-18 crores nett.

