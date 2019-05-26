Aladdin Box Office (India): Dominates PM Narendra Modi & India’s Most Wanted!

Aladdin Box Office (India): Hollywood releases have acquired a huge following in the Indian market, given of which some of them have managed to topple even the domestic biggies at the ticket counters. The same scenario happened this week as Will Smith starrer Aladdin opened much better than PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted.

Despite limited screening and promotions, Disney’s Aladdin clocked 4.40 crores on opening day, thus dominating PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted at the box office, which earned 2.88 crores and 2.10 crores on Friday, respectively.

With word-of-mouth ranging from fair to decent, Disney’s musical fantasy is expected to show substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday. Also, the vacation period ensures of more family crowd flocking the theatres. Another decent Hollywood success on the cards!

Actor Will Smith, who loves to perform daredevil stunts on and off screen, is actually afraid of mice in real life.

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“, the anchor confronted the “Aladdin” actor about his fear of mice. She even tricked him into thinking there were live mice in the studio, reports etcanada.com.

After seeing the mice, Smith got scared and asked DeGeneres to take them away from the studio.

He said: “Dont play with that… I am terrified of mice. I had a childhood experience with it.”

Smith also jokingly warned DeGeneres that he would break everything if she did not remove the mice from the studio.

