Bollywood has seen a lot of remakes in the past years and there are many lined up for the future. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is also an official remake of the Korean film Ode to My Father.

Recently during Bharat promotional interview with Hindustan Times, Salman Khan was asked about the trend of remaking films. He was asked if he would like to be a part of any remake of any original Hindi film.

Salman Khan said that he won’t remake any of his films but suggested that his 1991 film Love can be remade. He said that the movie didn’t do well at that time but it was a beautiful film and his character was wonderful. Salman even said that Varun Dhawan once mentioned to him that it was a wonderful film.

Interestingly, Love itself was the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Prema, starring Venkatesh and Revathi. Revathi also starred opposite Salman Khan in Love.

Meanwhile, Bharat also starring Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover & Tabu, is all set to release on June 5, 2019. After the release, Salman will continue shooting for Dabangg 3 and will also start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshaallah alongside Alia Bhatt.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!