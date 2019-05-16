THIS Sensational Poll Officer Desires To Feature In Bigg Boss’ Next Season!

Reena Dwiwedi, the PWD officer who became an Internet sensation after her photograph went viral on social media, now wants to add an element of permanence to her newly-found celebrity status.

Reena has said that she would love to participate in the next season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ if she gets an invitation.

“My family is supportive and they are happy that I am getting some recognition. Bigg Boss would be a great opportunity if I get it,” she said.

Reena’s photograph in a bright yellow sari was clicked by a colleague while she was on election duty and going to the polling station with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Known as the ‘woman in yellow sari’, she became a sensation on the social media and her life has not been the same ever since.

Her son Adit, a student of Class 9, has made her respond to video calls of his friends so that they can know that his mother is the ‘woman in yellow sari’.

Reena said that she loves dressing up and sees nothing wrong in being well turned out.

