Tahira Kashyap Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities With Ayushmann Khurrana: “I Didn’t Want To Be A Shame”

The couple, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, is one of the most loved and inspiring ones of Bollywood. Especially, when wife Tahira was detected with cancer, the actor stood by her, thus providing her with the much-needed strength. But just like every other love story, this celebrity couple too had its share of rough phases.

During a talk with Spotboye, Tahira Kashyap shared about her insecurity. She quoted, “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss! We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. There was this disconnect that we were not there for each other to take each other along in that journey. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is.”

She further added that over the period, they both evolved and post-cancer detection, their bond became stronger. She stated, “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn’t use to give up but he also didn’t make up… We both have really evolved as artists, as companions and we have seen a journey including cancer being a part of it. Where we are right now, it is at its strongest best”.

“He has reached a certain professional point of his career and I didn’t want to be a shame. I was very scared what people would think. We are our biggest enemies”, she signs off.

