Bharat: “Ali Abbas Zafar’s Wish Was Priyanka Chopra But My First & Last Was Katrina Kaif,” Reveals Atul Agnihotri

It is widely known to how Salman Khan’s Bharat was supposed to go on floors with Priyanka Chopra but later, Katrina Kaif was roped in for the project. Rumours stated that it was Priyanka’s marriage with Nick Jonas which was the reason behind it, but irrespective of it all, Salman isn’t over the entire saga, the proof of which remained the indirect taunts during the Twitter live session. Now in an exclusive conversation with us, the producer broke his silence and here’s what he has to say.

When asked about rumours that Ali Abbas Zafar wanted to cast Priyanka but Atul was keen on roping in Katrina, he said, “Ali’s wish was Priyanka.. I stood by that.. but my first and last wish was always Katrina and I think God listened to me(laughs)”

Further on, when we asked if he was the one who recommended here, Atul said, “Always.. I mean she was my first choice”

The producer also went onto share how he feels Salman Khan looks GREATEST with Katrina Kaif on-screen and about how Katrina has been a “lucky mascot” for him.

Bharat which also stars Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani is an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and is being produced under three banners – Reel Life Production, Salman Khan Films & T-Series.

The movie is slated for a June, 5 2020 release and will witness Salman sporting 6 different looks.