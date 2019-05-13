Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown April 2019 RESULTS: Salman Khan’s Bharat & Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De Are Rocking!

Apart from the huge pre-release buzz, Salman Khan’s Bharat is also making noise in the music charts, as per voted by the netizens. With its debut entry, the masala entertainer has toppled last month’s best performers like Kesari and Gully Boy in April’s countdown. Also, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De saw a major response coming its way. In all 1,506 votes have been recorded.

Let’s take a look at the results to know the songs that are raging amongst the audience.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Slow Motion has made a smashing entry to directly capture the throne with 25.37% votes (382 votes). The winner of March’s countdown, Teri Mitti from Kesari is at the 2nd spot with 21.98% (331 votes) and new entrant Chale Aana from De De Pyaar De debuts at 3rd place with 15.94% votes (240 votes).

Another track Chashni from Bharat has entered directly at the 4th spot with a share of 15.87% votes (239 votes), while Ranveer Singh’s consistent performer, Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy has slipped to 5th position with 6.84% votes (103 votes). At the 6th spot is Kalank’s title track, which has grabbed 4.12% votes (62 votes) and Simmba’s Aankh Marey is at the 7th position with 3.45% votes (52 votes). Photo from Luka Chuppi (2.99% i.e. 45 votes), Ali Ali from Blank (1.79% i.e. 27 votes) and The Jawani Song from Student Of The Year 2 (1.65% i.e. 25 votes), got placed at 8th, 9th and 10th spot, respectively.

