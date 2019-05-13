The Tashkent Files Box Office: Emerges As A Superhit By Surpassing The Profit % Of Kesari, Gully Boy & Luka Chuppi!

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files started on a slower note but maintained an excellent trend to finally emerge as a Super Hit, by surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy and Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi.

The film when opened on April 12, 2019 needed an extraordinary word of mouth to sail through and that’s what it seems to have got.

The Tashkent Files has done a business of 15.35 crores nett by the end of the 5th weekend which is excellent considering its budget which is just 4 crores including P and A.

The film had the first week of a mere 3.50 crores nett. The collections grew in the second week and the film earned 4.22 crores nett. In the third week, the collections remained unaffected despite the release of Avengers: Endgame as it earned another 3.77 crores nett. The 4th week was also strong as it contributed 2.86 crores nett. Now in the 5th weekend, the film has added another 1 crore to its total number.

This is an incredible trending and puts the film among the biggest Hits of this year. Apart from that, The Tashkent Files has also registered itself amongst the biggest Hits of Bollywood according to ROI.

Cost including P and A: INR 4 crores

Box Office Collections INR 15.35 crores

Return on Investment: INR 11.35 crores (so far)

ROI % : 283.75%

Verdict: SUPERHIT

Now, this is yet another case study for Bollywood filmmakers who put budget ahead of content. While both of the factors are important for the success of the film, a balance is the most important thing. The Tashkent Files with a small budget has done what a lot of big films don’t get to do. The film has generated great profits for the producers. What more does the Bollywood industry needs?

