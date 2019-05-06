The Tashkent Files Box Office Update: Stays Unaffected Despite Avengers: Endgame Mayhem, Has Another Good Weekend

The Tashkent Files Box Office Update: The Tashkent Files is finding audiences of its own and it is remaining largely unaffected by any competition whatsoever around it. Just like has been the story for the film during last three weeks, footfalls are continuing to be generated in the fourth weekend as well. This was evident from 1.75 crores* more that came in.

The trending in each of the three weekends has just been the same and that pretty much establishes how word of mouth is really helping the Vivek Agnihotri directed film. With the screening happening at just a little over 250 odd screens currently, the film has found acceptance at multiplexes and it won’t be surprising if the trend continues for next two-three weeks as well, despite back to back arrival of Student of the Year 2, De De Pyaar De and India’s Most Wanted.

The ensemble affair has collected 13.25 crores* so far and one waits to see if the 15 crores milestone is crossed before the close of week. Last year Mulk had collected 21.10 crores in its lifetime and that film had started on a much higher note with first day numbers of 1.68 crores. Tashkent Files started at mere 0.40 crores and is seeing a much better trending, and hence it would be just fair if the film manages to eventually go past that score.

