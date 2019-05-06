Tara Sutaria On Her Tiger Shroff Starrer: “Come, And Enjoy Your Popcorn With Student Of The Year 2”

Promos of Student of the Year 2 are playing, the songs are out too and it is quite apparent that Student of the Year 2 is a fantasy world that has been created by Karan Johar and taken forward by Punit Malhotra. After all, the students indeed are having loads of fun and also wearing the kind of costumes that could be anyone’s envy.

“Well yes, the film is indeed loads of fun; we are trying to offer this great big fun exciting world which is bordering on escapism,” says Tara Sutaria, one of the two leading ladies of the film who has been a popular face on television, courtesy her teenager shows on Disney, “We are telling people to come and enjoy their popcorn with Student of the Year 2.”

She is well aware of the fact that the film has been one of the favorites amongst meme creators.

Laughs Tara, “That’s okay, it is only adding on to the publicity for our film. When you would watch the film though, you would indeed be able to leave aside your worries and truly enjoy yourselves. There is love, laughter, romance and friendship – this is what we are trying to achieve. So don’t wear your thinking caps.”

Considering the fact that she is a trained dancer herself, Tara has been enjoying Bollywood ‘latka-jhatka’ with the song-n-dance routine of Student of the Year 2.

“Yeah, we have got some incredible songs and dances in there,” Tara further lights up, “Moreover, there is loads of romance as well which is expected from the franchise. What would surprise you though are numerous twists and turns in the film; not many people would be expecting it.”

What people are expecting though is a credible Bollywood debut for Tara as all eyes are on how she would perform on the big screen.

“You know, as a teenager when I was working with Disney, everything used to be really close to my heart. This is the reason why when Student of the Year 2 came my way, I thought what better than a Dharma film to launch me in Bollywood. I am blessed to be a part of establishments like these,” smiles Tara before signing off.

With Tiger Shroff and Ananya Pandey as the other leads of the college entertainer, Student of the Year 2 releases all over this Friday.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

