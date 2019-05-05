EXCLUSIVE: From Ranveer Singh To Ranbir Kapoor, Check Out The Whatsapp Statuses Of Your Favourite Stars

The ‘up, close and personal’ life of celebrities has always been a very interesting topic for their fans. From knowing their social media bios to see what they wear to the gym, every fan wants to know everything about their favourite stars. Today, we bring in some exclusive content about the ‘Whatsapp’ information about stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and more.

Let’s look at some very interesting statuses of your favourite celebs. Take a look-

When it comes to the display pictures, Ranveer Singh’s current display picture is one of his quirky avatars but before this it was Govinda. His status, too, ‘Puck-Chicka-Puck’ is a tribute to his favourite display picture. Ranveer, like all of us, is a true-blue fan of this legendary actor.

Jasleen Royal’s status is also special in a way because it speaks much about her love for the art. Though we still are trying to understand the meaning behind Harshvardhan’s status, it’s still intriguing.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan‘s director RS Prasanna obviously takes the cake for the best Whatsapp status. Yes, it’s a quote but it describes filmmaking in just a single line. After going through every one of them, you guys share what was your favourite status and display picture of all.

