Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 9: Goes Past Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 Lifetime

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 9: Dhoom 3 lifetime of 284 crores is history. Avengers: Endgame has managed to surpass these numbers in 9 days flat, what with Saturday numbers turning out to be very good at 18 crores*. With this, the overall total for the film now stands at 290.40 crores* which is pretty fantastic.

The Hollywood biggie jumped again on its ninth day and has managed to regain momentum after dips on Thursday and Friday. One now waits to see the kind of jump that it sees again today. Last week, the film had a fantastic Sunday to boast of with more than 52.85 crores coming in. However, since the film has seen a drop in the range of 70% already between Friday and Saturday, anything around 20-22 crores would be good as well on Sunday.

Rest assured, the film will enter 300 Crore Club today and that would make the superhero flick the first ever to hit this milestone in India. These numbers are indeed substantial in any part of the world and those who have invested in Avengers: End Game would indeed be aiming to take the lead much ahead of the triple century mark.

All Time Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

