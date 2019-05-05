Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Fastest Movie To Cross $2 Billion!

We’ve all reached a point where we’re so used to Avengers: Endgame breaking records, but the movie is now making history with its box office numbers and it couldn’t get any more impressive! Endgame in its worldwide collection is the fastest movie to reach the $2 billion crore mark.

The movie collected 272.40 crores* at the Indian box office till yesterday. It has crossed the $2 billion, which is a whopping 13,835 crores (approx) in Indian currency at the worldwide box office. This makes this Russo directorial the fastest ever movie to do so. These undoubtedly are some mind-blowing numbers and celebration calls already in!

According to the reports, the movie has collected over $550 million in the US and a little over $1.40 billion in the rest of the world till Saturday evening. This takes the total of the film in the range of $2 Billion.

From Iron Man to Captain America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos. Avengers: Endgame, released on April 26, features Hollywood biggies like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in India.

“We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan.

