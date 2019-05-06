Sacred Games 2 Teaser: A Blockbuster BGM, Some New Faces – It’s All The Chills We Needed!

Sacred Games 2 Teaser: After enjoying a successful run with its first part, the makers of Sacred Games have revealed the teaser of its second part. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey join the cast of Sacred Games 2 along with Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.

The teaser looks exceptionally surprising with this star-studded cast.

Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui who are the whole and sole of the series look intense as ever. Reportedly, Shobhita Dhulipala who was last seen in Made In Heaven will also be seen in the second season. Guruji aka Pankaj Tripathi who was seen in the minor scenes in the first season will play an important role in the second season.

The second season of Sacred Games 2 is directed by Anurag Kashyap along with Neeraj Ghaywan. Neeraj has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane, who is now continuing as the showrunner.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel that came in 2006 which portrays the story of a Mumbai Police Officer who follows the quest to save the city from a Nuclear attack being forewarned by a local gangster Ganesh Gaitonde.

Check out the new season 2 teaser here:

