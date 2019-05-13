Bharat: All You Need To Know About Salman Khan’s Transformation!

Superstar Salman Khan’s transformation to looking old in the forthcoming film “Bharat” took almost two-and-a-half hours.

Talking about the “Dabangg” star’s transformation, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar

said: “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

The film, which is set to release on Eid, also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. The three-minute long video shows different shades of Salman’s life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Salman’s colourful life with his circus troupe where he performs stunts wearing glittery costumes.

Actress Disha Patani is seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video. The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Salman, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.

This is followed by Salman’s serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!