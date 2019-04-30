‘Slow Motion Mein’ Queen Disha Patani Is One Package For All Popular Demands!

Soaring high on the successful beats of her latest song from Bharat – Slow Motion Mein, Disha is being hailed as the hottest woman ever. But what is it that has made Disha Patani the talk of the town in such a short span? To encapsulate her career, she is five movies old and the brand ambassador to an International brand and is already a sensation- not just in India but across pan Asia, for the presence that you cannot miss and is capturing the imagination of one and all, in every way possible.

Owing to her popularity, Disha, who is considered to be the ‘hottest actress’ of the generation, gives equal importance to physical fitness.

Disha hails from the small town of Bareilly who entered the industry as an outsider, with star kids running towards the bloc. Yet, she is exactly where you want to find her- in your imagination as the ultimate diva who also fits the piquant shell of the rising diva, casting her spell on the masses.

She has been termed the sensation for her sultry outlook, the exhibit A of sensual girl next door and at the same time, lauded for the innocence that she carries with her approach and demeanour. With a smile that washes away all the blues and the enigma that she carries along for the exclusiveness with the approach, Disha is already the celebrity who is approaching the 20 million club on social media with a soaring popularity amongst not just her followers but the tinsel town.

More so, with the skilful action videos that she keeps posting, it is evident that she has emerged as the only actress who can rightfully pull off an action woman while being the sweetheart of the nation.

