Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan Aims For A BLOCKBUSTER To End This Eid Dud Record!

Bharat Box Office: Still there’s a month to go but the Bharat fever is already catching up with all the ardent fans of Salman Khan. The movie is in the news, ever since it was announced and the promotional aspects including teaser, trailer, posters, songs and particularly the introduction of Katrina Kaif, everything has worked in the favour of it. Expected to break the records at the ticket windows, it will be interesting to see how well does it shapes up and if actually brings the superstar back in the number game.

Since, Salman Khan is known for his mighty hits during Eid festive season, Bharat too, is speculated to take the screens by storm. But given the track record of recent times, it is well known that how the content-driven films have worked tremendously well and broke down the myth of star power. Also, the fact remains that over the last two years, the festive season has not turned out that well for the star with both Tubelight and Race 3 turning out to be the average grossers.

In Tubelight, released during Eid 2017, Salman risked his macho image by playing down in the war-drama. Riding on the average word-of-mouth and reviews, the movie earned just 121.25 crores in a lifetime run. Last year’s Race 3 was panned altogether to a different level by critics and netizens. Despite being trapped in a bad light right from the trailer release, Race 3 opened well but folded up its journey at 169 crores.

Talking about big Eid successes, it was back in 2016 with Sultan earning 300.45 crores. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Kick (2014) too, were Eid releases and emerged as blockbusters by collecting 320.34 crores and 233 crores, respectively.

Coming back to the anticipated release Bharat, the movie marks the collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan, after the highly successful Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, which is said to be the most attracting factor for this movie.

With all the positives going by the side, let’s hope that Salman Khan doesn’t deliver a hattrick of Eid disappointments and fulfills the expectations of his beloved audience.

