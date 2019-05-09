Mental Hai Kya VS Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out On Hrithik Roshan; Alleges Him For Mudslinging

Mental Hai Kya VS Super 30: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has targetted Hrithik Roshan now and has alleged him for using his PR to bully her sister.

It so happened that producer Ekta Kapoor postponed the release of her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao recently. The film which was slated to release on June 21 will now hit the cinemas on July 26 which is also the release date of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures made the announcement and released a statement in which she mentioned that the release date was postponed purely because of professional reasons and there will be no mudslinging on other party and the film will have a dignified release.

Ekta shared the statement on Twitter and captioned it, “My decision my film…..so all brickbats directed to me pls! I’m my own person !!!”

However, considering the history of Kangana and Hrithik, Bollywood fans thought that it must be an attempt by Kangana to target Hrithik again and hence they criticised her on the social media.

Ekta took to Twitter again and wrote, “The ugly underground tweets have begun. I‘ve promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same.

I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it’s my decision & Not theirs.

The ugly underground tweets have begun. I‘ve promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same.

Rangoli made a dramatic entry here and started thrashing Hrithik left, right and center as she alleged him for starting a background social media campaign against Kangana. In multiple tweets, she said- “What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi…. so far it wasn’t her concern magar ab tu dekh… Jadoo.”

“Tu apne chillar PR se tweet karvata reh, woh ek interview degi…. tere charon khane chit..”

“Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare… lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai… common sense hai he nahin…. ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik”

“Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the release date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call…(contd)”

“(Contd) just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik”

Well, it will be really interesting to see how this same old drama unfolds in the coming days.

