Super 30 VS Mental Hai Kya At The Box Office: Hrithik Roshan To Avoid Clashing With Kangana Ranaut?

The history of controversies that took place between Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is known to Bollywood lover, and while no one knows who was right and who was wrong, the battle seems to be continuing as the Mental Hai Kya makers decided to postpone the movie and clash it with Hrithik’s Super 30 which is set for a release on July 26th. Now, as per the latest reports, Hrithik and team might be stepping back and avoiding the clash.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, it is Ekta Kapoor, who is thinking practically and is planning to postpone the movie to ensure that there’s no impact on the business. Reports suggest that although the official announcement hasn’t been made yet, Super 30 is now slated for an August 9th release. “Ekta (Kapoor) has assured it would be a dignified release. No mudslinging, it was a pure business call as suggested by a top research agency, keeping the releases a week before and ahead in mind. Super 30 being pushed to August 9,” revealed a source close to the development.

It is now to be seen whether the movies clash or not, but looks like Kangana Ranaut isn’t letting go of the bad blood anytime soon. Do y’all want to see a Kangana VS Hrithik clash? Let us know in the comment section below.

Meanwhile, Mental Hai Kya which stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Kangana was earlier supposed to release on June 21st.

