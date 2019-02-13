Super 30: Hrithik Roshan Starrer To Roll Out Without Director Credits!

Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited Super 30 is going through several hurdles in its completion. After the sexual harassment allegations on director Vikas Bahl, the biographical-drama got stalled and Vikas was exiled from the remaining process. Now, as per the reports flowing in, Super 30 might go anonymous with no credits to the director.

A Mumbai Mirror report suggests that the remaining process including post-production will be completed by Anurag Kashyap, one of the partners of a now-dissolved production company, Phantom Films. “Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production”, states Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance, to the daily. He further says that as Anurag is not replacing Vikas, rather will look after the remaining process as he is already part of the film and hence there will be no director credit for anyone.

“As a producer, after a substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner; he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance’s request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit”, adds Shibashish.

Shibashish further stated of reconsidering Bahl’s name in credit but only after clearance by legal authority. He said, “Vikas is currently pursuing legal action to clear the allegations leveled against him. If he can get an order clearing his name before the film’s theatrical release, either from the court or a competent body of course, as a company, we will reconsider whether his name can be given as the director. But only if he gets an order from a competent authority or institution”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!