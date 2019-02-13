Gully Boy: Divine & Naezy Collaborate With US Rapper Nas For End Credit Song!

Rappers Divine and Naezy have come up with a new track NY se Mumbai, featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like One mic and Nas is like.

The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno, and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

“Nas is my idol, I’ve looked up to him all my life. When I first heard his album Illmatic, it gave me the chills, I was inspired to tell my story. I saw him perform in Dubai recently” Divine said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram Ujala! A post shared by D I V I N E (GULLYGANG) (@vivianakadivine) on Feb 11, 2019 at 10:17am PST

He added: “I was shook and inspired all over again. I cannot digest that I’m on the same beat as him. Big shoutout to everyone that made this happen. And Naezy is back.”

NY se Mumbai is the end credit song for Gully Boy, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. Nas is an executive producer for the forthcoming film.

Wayno said: “Working on NY se Mumbai, for me, was an affirmation of my understanding that hip-hop has a global reach, and cultures around the world are more similar than they are different.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!