Bharat is one of the anticipated of 2019 and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand. The movie marks the third collaboration of director Ali Abbas Zafar and superstar Salman Khan, after superhits Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, therefore garnering the attention of masses. Now, it is learned that to increase the appeal amongst the audience all over the country, Bharat will be arriving in four different languages simultaneously.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers will release Bharat in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. “They are scouting for dubbing artistes in different languages to lend their voices to various characters”, the source adds to the daily. It is also said that Bharat is planned for a release in other Indian languages too, apart from the four mentioned languages.

The source further states, “The set which cost Rs 10 crore will be destroyed as part of the climax”. Currently being shot at Mumbai’s Filmcity, Bharat will wrap up after six days shoot.

“A day-long shoot on February 14, Valentine’s Day, will see Salman and Katrina reuniting with Jackie (Shroff), Tabu and Sunil (Grover) for a dramatic sequence. Salman and Katrina recently shot an elaborate wedding song which was preceded by another big song featuring Salman and Disha”, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-series, Bharat is an official adaptation of South Korean movie, Ode To My Father. It is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi, in key roles, while Varun Dhawan will be seen in a cameo role.

Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.

