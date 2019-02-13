Filmmaker Amit Sharma says making a sports biopic is a big responsibility rather than a competition. The “Badhaai Ho” director’s next is based on Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Actor Ajay Devgn will play the title role.

Talking about the competitive space of a sports biopic, Sharma said: “It is competitive, I think everything nowadays is competitive. I am just going with the story and how the story unfolds and what a great man he was, and I am sticking with the story as much as possible, and the reality as well because it is a big responsibility to tell a story of a man who actually existed.”

“So I see it as a big responsibility rather than being in competition.”

He was interacting with the media on the sidelines of Power Brand – Bollywood Film Journalist Award 2019 here on Monday.

“Badhaai Ho” was one of the favourites of the audience in 2018, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta.

Talking about content-driven cinema, he said: “It’s not like content films were not there before, content-based cinema was always there, and they are still here. The content-based cinema is getting reorganisation and fans love them because there are new stories which are coming up and we are witnessing all sorts of stories.

“Ranging from small town to big cities, I think content today is very important. Keeping the audience in mind and telling a story accordingly, and the story we tell, if it has depth and some newness, it will definitely work,” he added.

