Bharat Promotions On-Point! Salman Khan & Team Release Twitter Emojis!

Salman Khan’s upcoming next Bharat has been garnering positive response for its trailer and songs from audience and critics alike. Amongst the positive word of mouth, the film’s promotions are in full swing and social media is seen playing a huge role in it.

Social media platform Twitter has been supporting the movie with its assets, one of it being the recently released emoji feature. The platform came up with a special Bharat emoji.

Speaking of the same Nikhil Namit, CEO of Reellife Production Pvt. Ltd. and Co-producer of ‘Bharat‘, who understands the importance of social media and how it has become a need in today’s time and age said, “Twitter serves as a great platform which crafts interesting conversations around our film BHARAT thus making it crucial for our engagement strategy. We’re Thankful to Twitter for this emoji that we believe fans will definitely appreciate. The recent livestream with #TeamBharatOnTwitter featuring Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) and Katrina Kaif was incredibly successful, which shows that collaborations such as these have a wide impact and build a deep connection with audiences on this platform. We’re very happy to be working with Twitter to reach out to millions of #Bharat fans around the globe.”

Nikhil also tweeted thanking the Twitter team and shared the emojis.

Check out his tweet below:

The film which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is all set to release this Eid on the 5th of June, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!