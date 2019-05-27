Veeru Devgan Last Rites: Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt & Other B-Town Celebs Arrive To Meet Ajay Devgn & Family

Bollywood’s veteran action director Veeru Devgan, father of actor Ajay Devgn, died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 85.

Veeru Devgan breathed his last on Monday afternoon at a hospital here due to age-related issues, according to a source.

Apart from directing action sequences, he had directed the 1999 film “Hindustan Ki Kasam“, starring Ajay and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The funeral will be held here at the Vile Parle West Crematorium on Monday evening.

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and others have reached at Ajay Devgn’s residence to pay their last respect.

Check out the videos here:

