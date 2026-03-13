Once again, actress Kangana Ranaut will star in a movie inspired by real-life events. Her upcoming movie has been tentatively titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. It is said that this movie is inspired by what happened during the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008. This movie will highlight a part of that night that nobody talks about and show how brave ordinary people were at that time.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Details About Kangana Ranaut’s Character

According to Variety (via Times of India), the movie is based on the incidents that occurred at Cama Hospital in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of a nurse who worked at the hospital during the terror attacks. Several injured victims were taken there because it was located close to the areas where the firing occurred.

The movie will show what hospital workers went through when they suddenly found themselves in a dangerous situation while still caring for their patients. However, it is important to note that makers have yet to make an official announcement.

The project is a continuation of the actress’s penchant for historical and real-life-inspired films. The actress was last seen on the big screen in Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The film will star Marathi actress Girija Oak. She has worked on a number of films, including Shor in the City, Qala, Jawan, and Inspector Zende. The film is being directed by Manoj Tapadia, marking his directorial debut.

Story Inspired By The Events Of The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

The film will recreate moments from the night of November 26, 2008. Terrorists attacked the city of Mumbai through the sea route. The attack occurred at various prominent places in the city. The attack resulted in the death of a number of people, while many were injured.

Many victims were brought to Cama Hospital for treatment because of its location near the attack sites. The situation soon turned more dangerous as the hospital itself came under threat. Even in those tense moments, hospital workers continued their duties and worked to ensure patient safety.

The makers have reportedly described Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata as a tribute to these unsung heroes who displayed courage during the crisis. Apart from this film, Kangana Ranaut is also working on other upcoming projects. She will appear in a thriller alongside R. Madhavan, directed by A. L. Vijay.

