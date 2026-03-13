Ranveer Singh’s action thriller Dhurandhar generated a lot of excitement with its action-packed, real-life-inspired story. People are already talking about the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, even before its release. A fresh report has now added another layer of curiosity, as industry chatter suggests that the film may include a special appearance by Yami Gautam that could link the story to Aditya Dhar’s earlier blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yami Gautam’s Reported Cameo Could Link Dhurandhar 2 With Uri

The idea of a crossover has been around since the first Dhurandhar film hinted at a world of secret operations. Since both films share the same director, fans have been hoping for a moment that ties the stories together. According to recent reports by The Times of India, Yami Gautam will appear briefly in her husband’s directorial, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The appearance is said to serve as a bridge between the Uri universe and the events of the Dhurandhar sequel. Allegedly, the scene involving Yami will take place inside a hospital and will arrive at a crucial moment in the story.

The report further suggests that the cameo will not simply be a short appearance. Her character is expected to influence the direction of the narrative at an important stage. However, the makers have not confirmed this development yet.

Vicky Kaushal Will Also Make A Cameo?

The crossover conversation has also brought Vicky Kaushal into the spotlight. Several reports claim that Major Vihaan Shergill, the character he played in Uri, might appear in the sequel as well. The theory gained attention after the post-credit moment in Dhurandhar revealed that Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza carries the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

In Uri, Kriti Kulhari’s character had mentioned that her husband with the same name had died during service. This detail led many viewers to believe that there could be a connection between the two stories.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cast, Director & Release Details

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar The Revenge Trailer

