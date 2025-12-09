Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire with a strong first-week showing. However, the spy thriller has also sparked a surge of speculation among fans regarding a minor detail in the film. Many viewers noticed a small commonality in the movie that reminded them of the 2019 Vicky Kaushal starrer, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

A name mentioned in Dhurandhar caught the attention of fans, as it referenced a character from Uri, inducing curiosity about whether the two films could share the same universe.

The Name That Sparked The Connection Theory

In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays a young man who is first introduced as Hamza. He is selected by an intelligence officer, played by R. Madhavan, to infiltrate Rehman Dakait’s criminal network in Lyari. As the story unfolds, Hamza’s true identity remains hidden until the climax reveals that he is actually Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a prisoner sent on a secret assignment with the hope of regaining his honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moवीमॅనబ్లోக்અર (50K🎯) (@movie_man_blogger)

The name ‘Jaskirat’ immediately reminded the audience of a scene in Uri, when Vicky Kaushal’s character meets an Air Force officer, played by Kirti Kulhari. During their conversation, she speaks about her husband, an Army officer who lost his life in an ambush in the Naushera sector. She reveals his name to be Captain Jaskirat Singh Rangi of the Punjab Regiment.

The character never appears in URI and is only mentioned once, yet that tiny detail has resurfaced now because of Dhurandhar. Clips of both scenes are being shared widely, and fans have filled social media with theories about the repeated name, especially since both films are directed by Adity Dhar.

Are The Films Actually Linked?

There has been no official statement from the makers confirming that the two films share the same universe. Uri and Dhurandhar take place in different periods, follow different missions, and focus on separate branches of India’s defence forces. Uri deals with the events that led to the surgical strike, while Dhurandhar follows an intelligence-driven mission tied to older incidents and a deep infiltration into Karachi’s underworld.

Dhurandhar already has a second part on the way, and the franchise is expected to expand. If Aditya Dhar plans to bring his films together in any form, future instalments might give fans more precise answers. Until then, both films stand as separate productions.

Check out the trailer of the Dhurandhar movie below:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features!

Must Read: Akshaye Khanna’s On-Set Improvisation For The Dance In His Dhurandhar’s Entry Scene Has Become A Viral Hook Step: Watch The Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News