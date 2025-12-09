Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, is now set to enjoy a long theatrical run. After a solid opening weekend of over 100 crores, everyone was eagerly looking forward to its performance at the Indian box office on the first Monday, and guess what? Not only did the film pass the Monday test with flying colors, but it literally ripped apart every single projection. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

It’s true that the magnum opus opened with a lower score than expected, considering the hype generated by the teaser and trailer, but it’s better late than never. After starting slightly below 30 crores, the film picked up brilliantly. Now that word of mouth is spreading like wildfire, it exceeded expectations by miles on the first weekday.

Enjoys an outstanding Monday, beats Saiyaara and Chhaava

Anything between 15-18 crores would have been a good hold for Dhurandhar on the first Monday, but it had other plans. On a regular working Monday, the film recorded superb occupancies throughout the country and set cash registers ringing. As per the official update, it raked in a monstrous 24.3 crores on day 4, displaying a drop of just 15.03% from day 1’s 28.6 crores, indicating that the content has been well-received and the film will have a long run.

With such an epic score, Dhurandhar has pulled off the 9th biggest Monday for Bollywood in the post-COVID era. It pushed Chhaava (24.1 crores) out of the top 10 list and surpassed Saiyaara (24.25 crores) to claim the 9th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Mondays of Bollywood post-COVID (net):

Tiger 3 – 59.25 crores Animal – 44.47 crores Gadar 2 – 38.7 crores Stree 2 – 38.4 crores Sikandar – 33.36 crores Jawan – 32.92 crores Pathaan – 26.5 crores Dunki – 24.32 crores Dhurandhar – 24.3 crores Saiyaara – 24.25 crores

Dhurandhar is now Ranveer Singh’s 6th highest-grosser

With a mind-blowing Monday, the spy action thriller has made a total of 130.8 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days. With GST, it stands at 154.34 crore gross. In the meantime, it has surpassed Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (110 crores) to become Ranveer Singh’s 6th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores Simmba – 240.22 crores Bajirao Mastani – 184 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 153.3 crores Gully Boy – 139.98 crores Dhurandhar – 130.8 crores Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela – 110 crores 83 – 102 crores Dil Dhadakne Do – 76.88 crores Gunday – 76.55 crores

