Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, has emerged as a good success story even before completing two weeks. In the second week, the romantic drama suffered a big dent in show count due to Dhurandhar, but still, it is managing to attract its share of audience. In the recent development, it has comfortably surpassed Kuberaa’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Tere Ishk Mein earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

Despite the Dhurandhar fever gripping the nation, the romantic drama had a good run during the second weekend. Yesterday, on the second Monday, it displayed a strong hold by scoring 2.43 crores domestically. Compared to the second Friday’s 3.87 crores, it dropped by just 37.2%. Overall, it has earned 104.94 crore net (Hindi+Tamil) at the Indian box office. It equals 123.82 crore gross.

Overseas, Tere Ishk Mein has earned 21.56 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office collection stands at 144.72 crore gross, which is beyond expectations.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 104.94 crores

India gross – 123.82 crores

Overseas gross – 21.56 crores

Worldwide gross – 145.38 crores

Becomes Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grosser

With 145.38 crore gross in the kitty already, Tere Ishk Mein has surpassed Kuberaa (138.86 crore gross) to become Dhanush’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally. In the next few days, it will also cross Raayan (155.35 crore gross) to become the actor’s highest-grossing film ever.

Take a look at Dhanush’s top grossers globally:

Raayan – 155.35 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 145.38 crores (11 days) Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Vaathi – 118.2 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 112.5 crores

More about the film

The romantic drama is helmed by Aanand L Rai. It also features Prakash Raj, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and others. It was theatrically released on November 28, 2025. The film was made on a budget of 85 crores.

