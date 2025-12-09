Zootopia 2 is performing outstandingly well at the box office, especially in China. The animated sequel has achieved a rare feat for Hollywood movies by crossing this major milestone in China. It is the second Hollywood film to cross this mark in a single overseas market. Globally, the sequel has also crossed the $900 million mark, and it is expected to hit the $1 billion mark in the upcoming week. The film might even cross Avengers: Endgame at the Chinese box office. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie has surpassed the lifetime collections of The Fate of the Furious, Avengers: Infinity War, Aquaman, and many more in China to become the all-time second-highest-grossing Hollywood film in the region. It has beaten all these movies in its first week or during the second weekend.

Zootopia 2’s second weekend collection in China

According to Hollywood box office analyst Luiz Fernando, the Zootopia sequel collected $116 million on its second three-day weekend in China. It is the biggest ever for Hollywood animations in a single market, even surpassing Inside Out 2‘s $101.2 million second weekend gross in North America. Zootopia 2 dropped by 46.7% only from its opening weekend. It collected $37.2 million on its second Sunday, the biggest ever for non-Chinese films, over 293k screenings.

2nd Hollywood film ever to cross $400 million in a single overseas market!

It has also been reported by the trade analyst that the animated sequel has hit $431 million in 12 days at the Chinese box office. The Zootopia sequel is reportedly the second Hollywood film to cross $400 million in a single market.

On track to beat Avengers: Endgame in China as the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever

The film is expected to surpass $500 million in the upcoming weekend and will soon surpass the $632.1 million lifetime haul of Avengers: Endgame in China. Zootopia 2 is still set to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Chinese box office. The Disney film was released on November 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

