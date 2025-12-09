In a surprising turn of events, Eko has finally entered the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. With a gross collection of 44.22 crore worldwide, the mystery thriller is the tenth highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

Dinjith Ayyathan Beats Mohanlal

Dinjith Ayyathan has surpassed the profits of Thudarum. Mohanlal’s film was mounted on a budget of 28 crore and churned out a profit of 335.7% in its lifetime. Dinjith Ayyathan’s mystery thriller now stands at a profit of 347%.

Eko Box Office Collection Day 18

On the 18th day, the third Monday, December 8, Eko earned 25 lakh at the box office. This is a good number considering a Monday. In fact, the third weekend started with a collection of 35 lakh on Friday, December 5.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11.65 crore

Week 2: 8.85 crore

Day 15: 35 lakh

Day 16: 55 lakh

Day 17: 7 0 lakh

Day 18: 25 lakh

Total: 22.35 crore

Check out the top 3 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, India collection, and profits.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra : 30 crore | 154.59 crore | 415.3% Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Eko: 5 crore | 22.35 crore | 347%

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 22.35 crore

India Gross Collection: 26.37 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 17.35 crore

ROI%: 347%

Overseas Gross Collection: 17.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 44.22 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

