In a surprising turn of events, Eko has finally entered the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. With a gross collection of 44.22 crore worldwide, the mystery thriller is the tenth highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.
Dinjith Ayyathan Beats Mohanlal
Dinjith Ayyathan has surpassed the profits of Thudarum. Mohanlal’s film was mounted on a budget of 28 crore and churned out a profit of 335.7% in its lifetime. Dinjith Ayyathan’s mystery thriller now stands at a profit of 347%.
Eko Box Office Collection Day 18
On the 18th day, the third Monday, December 8, Eko earned 25 lakh at the box office. This is a good number considering a Monday. In fact, the third weekend started with a collection of 35 lakh on Friday, December 5.
Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).
- Week 1: 11.65 crore
- Week 2: 8.85 crore
- Day 15: 35 lakh
- Day 16: 55 lakh
- Day 17: 70 lakh
- Day 18: 25 lakh
Total: 22.35 crore
Check out the top 3 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, India collection, and profits.
- Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra: 30 crore | 154.59 crore | 415.3%
- Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350%
- Eko: 5 crore | 22.35 crore | 347%
Eko Box Office Summary
Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.
- India Net Collection: 22.35 crore
- India Gross Collection: 26.37 crore
- Budget: 5 crore
- Profit: 17.35 crore
- ROI%: 347%
- Overseas Gross Collection: 17.85 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 44.22 crore
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
