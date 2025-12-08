Mammootty’s action thriller Kalamkaval is churning out good numbers at the box office. In three days, the film managed to earn a box office collection of 16.5 crore in India. The film has maintained a good pace in the opening weekend at the box office, and now the first week will decide its success route.

Mammootty’s Biggest Film

Mammotty has surpassed the lifetime collection of his last two releases at the box office – Bazooka’s 13.86 crore and Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse’s 9.29 crore. In fact, his latest release will surpass the cumulative total of these two films as well.

Kalamkaval Box Office Day 3

On the third day, December 7, Sunday, the film earned 6 crore at the box office. This was a jump from the previous day, which earned 5.5 crore. Kalamkaval’s real test will be Monday’s total earnings, which will set the pace for the upcoming film.

Check out the box office collection of the Malayalam action thriller of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5 crore

Day 2: 5.5 crore

Day 3: 6 crore

Total: 16.5 crore

Is Kalamkaval A Hit At The Box Office?

Kalamkaval is mounted on a reported budget of 29 crore, and the film has managed to recover only 56.8% of the budget. The film needs to earn a total of 58 crore at the box office to be called a hit at the box office. Meanwhile, it will be a success once it crosses the 29 crore mark.

Helmed by Jithin K Jose, the official synopsis of the film says, “A Kerala Police investigation in Kottayikonam escalates when small clues expose multiple disturbing cases and mysteries, while facing strategic obstacles throughout the probe.” The film is rated 7.7 on IMDb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down War 2 Yet Again, Set To Pack A Bumper 18 Crore+ Monday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News